Bayern hope ex-Liverpool star Mane can 'find himself'

FRESH FROM knocking Bayern Munich out of the German Cup, Freiburg will hope to again spoil the party against the same opponents on Saturday, this time at home.

Bayern lacked firepower in Freiburg’s 2-1 win at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday, with their goal coming from centre-back Dayot Upamecano.

Star summer arrival Sadio Mane’s drought in front of goal continues to frustrate the German champions.

Mane has played seven matches for Bayern since returning from a leg injury which forced him to miss Senegal’s World Cup campaign, but has registered only one assist and no goals.

After Tuesday’s match, a smiling Mane told reporters “soon, I promise you” after he was asked when he would return to the spectacular form he displayed with Liverpool.

Manager Thomas Tuchel, just two games into his Bayern reign, said he had “no doubt whatsoever about Sadio’s quality and what he can bring us”, explaining “it’s only a matter of time.”

Club chief executive Oliver Kahn said that Mane might be struggling because there is “a lot of competition” for starting spots at Bayern.

“He doesn’t know that (from Liverpool) and is perhaps not used to it.”

“He’s still looking for himself.”

Bayern lead with eight league matches to play but Borussia Dortmund, who face, Union Berlin are just two points behind.

Freiburg have lost just one league match at home this season and sit fourth, on track for what would be a first-ever Champions League qualification.

While barely cracking a smile, understated Freiburg manager Christian Streich said on Thursday he was “delighted as hell” ahead of Saturday’s ‘second leg’ against the Bavarian behemoths.

“This is the maximum challenge, right after the maximum challenge” the 57-year-old manager said.

“It was a great event, but that was it. Now it’s about what happens on Saturday.”

The gruff manager promised his side “two days off, probably” after the match, an extra incentive for his exhausted charges to secure a second-successive upset.