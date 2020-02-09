This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 9 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lewandowski sees penalty reversed by VAR as Leipzig hold Bayern

The champions missed a chance to open up a four-point gap at the top following Borussia Dortmund’s 4-3 loss at Bayer Leverkusen.

By AFP Sunday 9 Feb 2020, 7:53 PM
13 minutes ago 332 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5000174
Robert Lewandowski in conversation with referee Marco Fritz
Image: DPA/PA Images
Robert Lewandowski in conversation with referee Marco Fritz
Robert Lewandowski in conversation with referee Marco Fritz
Image: DPA/PA Images

RB LEIPZIG HELD Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich to a goalless draw at the Allianz Arena on Sunday to stay just one point behind the defending champions in the title race.

Leipzig worked tirelessly to thwart the hosts, for whom victory would have opened up a four-point gap after third-placed Borussia Dortmund’s 4-3 loss at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Bayern are bidding to win an eighth straight league title.

They were awarded a second-half penalty which was then reversed when VAR showed Robert Lewandowski had been offside.

Second-placed Leipzig often rode their luck to repeatedly frustrate Bayern, but wasted a series of second-half chances themselves.

The top-of-the-table clash, in front of 75,000 spectators, was the only top-tier fixture in Germany on Sunday after Borussia Moenchengladbach’s home game against Cologne was postponed earlier due to severe weather warnings.

Despite dominating possession, Bayern could not finish the first-half opportunities which fell to Lewandowski, Leon Goretzka and Thomas Mueller.

It was not until after the break that the visitors really threatened Bayern’s goal, as two huge chances went begging.

Captain Marcel Sabitzer fired an effort over the crossbar, with the goal at his mercy, at the start of the second half.

Timo Werner then pinched possession and rounded Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who had come to the edge of the box for a clearance.

But Bayern defender David Alaba got back to block his shot and deny the striker a 21st league goal of the season.

With 53 minutes gone, Bayern were awarded a penalty when Lewandowski went down in the area after Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano clipped his boot.

The Poland striker was poised to add to his league-leading tally so far of 22 Bundesliga goals this term, but was denied by VAR.

There was some good news for Bayern in the second half as defender Lucas Hernandez and winger Kingsley Coman came on for their first appearances after long-term injuries.

With 10 minutes left, Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi came to his side’s rescue with a stunning, diving save.

The Hungarian did superbly well to deny Goretzka who had broken through the defence, but was left with his head in the hands as Gulacsi pushed the ball around the post.

Related Reads

09.02.20 Sheffield United weather the storm against Bournemouth to climb to fifth
08.02.20 Resurgent Everton beat Palace to make it 17 points out of 24 under Ancelotti
06.02.20 'I'm pinching myself' - Liverpool chairman can hardly believe record-breaking Premier League form

At the other end, Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich intercepted ex-Everton winger Ademola Lookman’s cross, meant for Werner, just before the final whistle.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie