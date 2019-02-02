Bayern shocked by Leverkusen as Dortmund extend lead at the top of the Bundesliga

Disappointed Bayern players stand in front of their supporters after a shock defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.

Disappointed Bayern players stand in front of their supporters after a shock defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND DROPPED points but extended their lead at the top of the Bundesliga on a topsy-turvy day of football in Germany.

While Dortmund drew 1-1 with Eintracht Frankfurt, they stretched their lead to seven points as Bayern Munich lost 3-1 away to Bayer Leverkusen, now coached by failed Dortmund manager Peter Bosz.

Bayern led at half-time through a Leon Goretezka, but contrived to chuck it all away in the second half as the home side scored through Leon Bailey, Kevin Volland, and Lucas Alario.

Dortmund, meanwhile, drew 1-1 away to Eintracht Frankfurt but nonetheless extended

Marco Reus​ and Luka Jovic – two players battling it out to be the division’s top scorer – exchanged first-half goals and while neither side could find a second goal, it was ultimately a successful day for Dortmund.

Bayern, meanwhile, have lost a fourth league game of the season as the pressure is heaped upon Niko Kovac.

