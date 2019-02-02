This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bayern shocked by Leverkusen as Dortmund extend lead at the top of the Bundesliga

The leaders dropped points, but ultimately lengthened the gap at the top of the table.

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 2 Feb 2019, 4:50 PM
50 minutes ago 1,274 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4473651
Disappointed Bayern players stand in front of their supporters after a shock defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.
Image: AP/PA Images
Disappointed Bayern players stand in front of their supporters after a shock defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.
Disappointed Bayern players stand in front of their supporters after a shock defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.
Image: AP/PA Images

BORUSSIA DORTMUND DROPPED points but extended their lead at the top of the Bundesliga on a topsy-turvy day of football in Germany. 

While Dortmund drew 1-1 with Eintracht Frankfurt, they stretched their lead to seven points as Bayern Munich lost 3-1 away to Bayer Leverkusen, now coached by failed Dortmund manager Peter Bosz. 

Bayern led at half-time through a Leon Goretezka, but contrived to chuck it all away in the second half as the home side scored through Leon Bailey, Kevin Volland, and Lucas Alario. 

Dortmund, meanwhile, drew 1-1 away to Eintracht Frankfurt but nonetheless extended

Marco Reus​ and Luka Jovic – two players battling it out to be the division’s top scorer – exchanged first-half goals and while neither side could find a second goal, it was ultimately a successful day for Dortmund. 

Bayern, meanwhile, have lost a fourth league game of the season as the pressure is heaped upon Niko Kovac. 

