Late Lewandowski penalty saves below-par Bayern Munich

A LATE ROBERT Lewandowski penalty spared Bayern Munich after a below-par performance in their 1-0 home win over Augsburg, three days before a crucial Champions League tie against Villarreal.

Bayern struggled at the Allianz Arena until a handball by Augsburg defender Reece Oxford resulted in the penalty which Lewandowski tucked away eight minutes from time.

Advertisement

Bayern host Villarreal on Tuesday in the Champions League quarter-final, second leg having lost the first match 1-0 away last Wednesday.