Bayern narrowly escape big upset to squeeze into last 16 of German Cup

Thomas Muller made the difference as the holders eventually saw off second-tier strugglers Bochum.

By AFP Tuesday 29 Oct 2019, 9:40 PM
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

HOLDERS BAYERN MUNICH narrowly progressed to the round of 16 of the German Cup, scoring two late goals to defeat second-tier Bochum 2-1.

Bochum are floundering near the bottom of the second division but led Bayern 1-0 with less than 10 minutes to go, as the visitors struggled to break down a determined defence.

Winger Serge Gnabry hauled Bayern level in the 83rd minute, while Thomas Mueller put his recent form worries to bed to score the winner in the 89th minute.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bundesliga newcomers Union Berlin also progressed after two late goals saw them secure a 3-1 win at Freiburg.

Robin Koch, who made his Germany debut this month, scored just before half-time for Freiburg to cancel out Joshua Mees’ opener for Berlin in the 36th minute.

Robert Andrich struck three minutes from time to put Union back in front, benefiting from some excellent passing interplay to find himself unmarked in front of goal.

Freiburg lost possession while pushing for an equaliser, with Christian Gentner scoring on the counter to wrap up victory for Berlin, who lost the 2001 final to Schalke.

The other surprise result from the early games on Tuesday came through fourth-tier FC Saarbruecken’s 3-2 defeat of Bundesliga side Cologne.

Saarbruecken ran out to a two-goal lead, through quick strikes in the 53rd and 57th minutes, leaving the four-time winners shellshocked.

While they clawed their way back into it through goals by Germany defender Jonas Hector and Simon Terodde, a 90th-minute goal from Tobias Janicke saw Saarbruecken through to the last 16 for the first time in six years.

Elsewhere, Hoffenheim won 2-0 at Duisburg through second-half goals from Florian Grillitsch and Sargis Adamyan.

Stuttgart scored an extra-time winner through Hamadi Al Ghaddioui to prevail 2-1 away to Hamburg.

Tuesday’s late games include an all-Bundesliga clash between Bayer Leverkusen and Paderborn, as well as Arminia Bielefeld taking on Schalke and Darmstadt against Karlsruher.

