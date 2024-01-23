Obafemi seals Championship loan move to Millwall; Newcastle turn down Bayern bid for Trippier

LAST UPDATE | 51 minutes ago
MILLWALL BELIEVE THEY are bringing in proven quality after signing Michael Obafemi on loan until the end of the season.
The Ireland striker, who has made just two substitute appearances for Premier League Burnley this season, completed his loan move to the Championship outfit on Tuesday evening.
Millwall currently sit 18th in the Championship, eight points clear of the relegation zone.
Alex Aldridge, the club’s director of football operations and recruitment, said that Obafemi can add “a new, exciting dynamic to the squad”.
“Heading into this transfer window, adding additional strength to our attacking areas was one of our main objectives, and when Michael became available on loan, we felt we had a great opportunity to sign a forward who has proven his quality at this level.
“With experience from the top two divisions, he has shown a great desire to join the club – we look forward to seeing him in a Millwall shirt.”
In other transfer news, Newcastle have turned down a €15 million bid from Bayern Munich for full-back Kieran Trippier.
The England international was the subject of a rejected loan offer from the Bundesliga giants at the weekend, but have returned with a cash bid which amounts to around €15m (£13m) for the 33-year-old.
However, it’s understood that the Magpies have no intention of selling Trippier, who joined the club in a €14m (£12m) switch from Atletico Madrid in January 2022, during the current transfer window.
They have also rebuffed an approach from Atletico for striker Callum Wilson on loan and signalled that they want to keep him at St James’ Park for at least the remainder of the season as well.
Al-Shabab – not one of the four clubs in which Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which holds an 80% stake in Newcastle, has a controlling interest – are also chasing Paraguay frontman Miguel Almiron, but are yet to reach a point where his current employers would even have cause to think about a deal.
The knowledge that the Tyneside club is close to its spending limit after a £400million-plus, two-year recruitment drive appears to have prompted suitors to test the water this month.
Bayern, who have other targets, now face a decision over whether or not to consider their pursuit of Trippier before the 1 February deadline, knowing that they may have to go significantly higher than their valuation if they are to spark a rethink.
– Additional reporting by Press Association