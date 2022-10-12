Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dominant Bayern turn on style to put Plzen to the sword

But contrasting fortunes for Portuguese sides Sporting Lisbon and Porto.

Leon Goretzka scores for Bayern.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

LEON GORETZKA’S BRACE inspired Bayern Munich to a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League that sent the German side through to the last 16.

Bayern, who won their Champions League group in each of the last four seasons, now lead Group C with 12 points from four games.

Their last-16 berth was secured by a wild 3-3 draw between Barcelona and Inter Milan in the other game in their section on Wednesday.

Thumped 5-0 by Bayern a week ago, Plzen found themselves trailing again after just 10 minutes in the Czech Republic.

Sadio Mane played a give-and-go with Goretzka to beat the Plzen defence and had no problems firing past Plzen goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek.

Julian Nagelsmann made six changes from the first meeting, using Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Mueller who had missed the home game because of Covid-19 infections.

Mueller scored Bayern’s second on 14 minutes with an easy tap-in after Kingsley Coman sprinted down the left flank and found him facing a wide open goal.

Leon Goretzka makes it 3-0. Source: Imago/PA Images

Goretzka scored the third into the bottom corner after Mueller’s low cross picked him out by the penalty spot on 25 minutes.

Ten minutes later, Goretzka chipped the ball over Stanek after a perfect through pass from Leroy Sane, turning the first half into a nightmare for the Czech underdogs.

But with nothing to lose, Plzen offered a much livelier performance in the second half.

Adam Vlkanova blasted in a headed pass from Jhon Mosquera on 62 minutes past Sven Ulreich, who had replaced the injured Manuel Neuer.

With 15 minutes to go, Jan Kliment fired home neatly on the turn from a pass from fellow substitute Libor Holik but Plzen were eliminated from the competition.

Elsewhere, in Group D, Sporting Lisbon had a nightmare at home to Marseille. Ricardo Esgaio was dismissed in the 19th minute, leading to a penalty which Matteo Guendouzi despatched.

When Pedro Goncalves was also shown a red on the hour, the home side’s route back into the game was cut off having already seen Alexis Sanchez put the gloss on the result for the French outfit when he tapped home in the 30th minute.

There was at least some good news for the other Portuguese representatives as Porto cruised to a 3-0 win away to Bayer Leverkusen courtesy of goals from Galeno and a brace from the penalty spot for Mehdi Taremi.

© Agence France-Presse

