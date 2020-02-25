Alonso sent off as Bayern crush Chelsea to put one foot in Champions League quarter-finals

BAYERN MUNICH CRUSHED Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday, with Serge Gnabry scoring twice for the German giants.

All the goals came in the second half, as Gnabry’s brace was followed by a Robert Lewandowski finish for his 11th Champions League goal this season.

Chelsea had Marcos Alonso sent off late on following a VAR review after clashing with Lewandowski. The second leg is in Munich on March 18.

More to follow…

- © AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!