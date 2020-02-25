Alonso sent off as Bayern crush Chelsea to put one foot in Champions League quarter-finals

BAYERN MUNICH CRUSHED Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday, with Serge Gnabry scoring twice for the German giants.
All the goals came in the second half, as Gnabry’s brace was followed by a Robert Lewandowski finish for his 11th Champions League goal this season.
Chelsea had Marcos Alonso sent off late on following a VAR review after clashing with Lewandowski. The second leg is in Munich on March 18.
More to follow…
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (1)