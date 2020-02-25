This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Alonso sent off as Bayern crush Chelsea to put one foot in Champions League quarter-finals

All the goals came in the second half with Serge Gnabry scoring twice.

By AFP Tuesday 25 Feb 2020, 10:09 PM
Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring for Bayern.
Image: Adam Davy
Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring for Bayern.
Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring for Bayern.
Image: Adam Davy

BAYERN MUNICH CRUSHED Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday, with Serge Gnabry scoring twice for the German giants.

All the goals came in the second half, as Gnabry’s brace was followed by a Robert Lewandowski finish for his 11th Champions League goal this season.

Chelsea had Marcos Alonso sent off late on following a VAR review after clashing with Lewandowski. The second leg is in Munich on March 18.

More to follow… 

 - © AFP, 2020

