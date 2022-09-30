Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 1 October 2022
Advertisement

Bayern Munich fans show support for opposition player and Iran protesters

Sardar Azmoun was introduced off the bench for Bayer Leverkusen.

By AFP Friday 30 Sep 2022, 11:29 PM
1 hour ago 815 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5881617
Sardar Azmoun (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Sardar Azmoun (file pic).
Sardar Azmoun (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

BAYERN MUNICH fans on Friday waited for Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun to take the field for opponents Bayer Leverkusen to unveil banners supporting the protests taking place in Iran.

The fans revealed the banners in the 60th minute when Azmoun – who has spoken out in favour of the protests online – came off the bench.

One banner read ‘women, life, freedom’ in Farsi – a common chant heard in the Iranian protests – while another, in English, read ‘solidarity with the feminist revolution in Iran’.

Earlier this week, Iranian football bloggers took screenshots of an Instagram post from Azmoun saying that because of “restrictive rules on the Team Melli (Iran), I could not say anything”.

But he added that he could not stay silent due to the crackdown against the protests.

“This will never be erased from our consciousness. Shame on you!” he wrote. The post was deleted and the entire content of the Instagram account, followed by some five million people, disappeared for days.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

The protests, which have swept across the country and resulted in several deaths, are in response to the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman in police custody.

Amini was arrested for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict rules on religious clothing.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie