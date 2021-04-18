BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 18 April 2021
Advertisement

Bayern Munich 'disapprove' of Flick's announcement on quitting post

Flick, who has led Bayern to six trophies over the last 12 months, made the shock revelation on Saturday.

By AFP Sunday 18 Apr 2021, 2:10 PM
1 hour ago 2,019 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5413530
Bayern's 3-2 win over Wolfsburg put them seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.
Image: FrankHoermann/SVEN SIMON
Bayern's 3-2 win over Wolfsburg put them seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.
Bayern's 3-2 win over Wolfsburg put them seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.
Image: FrankHoermann/SVEN SIMON

BAYERN MUNICH’S MANAGEMENT on Sunday voiced disapproval at coach Hansi Flick for disclosing that he is seeking to quit his contract by the end of the season — well before it expires in 2023.

The club’s board said Flick informed it of his plans on Saturday but both sides had agreed to focus on this week’s games, against Leverkusen on Tuesday and then at Mainz on April 24, “so as not to disrupt the full concentration of the entire club”.

“FC Bayern disapproves of the one-sided communication by Hansi Flick that has now taken place and will continue the talks as agreed after the match in Mainz,” the club added in a terse statement.

Flick, who has led Bayern to six trophies over the last 12 months, made the shock revelation on Saturday after the club’s 3-2 win over Wolfsburg put them seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

The 56-year-old, who steered Bayern to last season’s treble which included the Champions League title, told the squad before making the news public.

“I told the team that I informed the club during the week that I want out of my contract at the end of the season,” Flick said, adding that his future plans were unclear.

But with Joachim Loew stepping down as coach of Germany after the Euro 2020 finals this summer, Flick is emerging as an obvious choice to replace him.

Flick was Loew’s assistant coach when Germany won the 2014 World Cup title in Brazil.

The chance to succeed Loew and take charge of the national team is an “option that anyone would have to consider”, Flick later told broadcaster ARD.

However, he insisted his decision to quit Bayern was “independent of the German FA. I’ve simply decided that for myself.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

hmn/ryj/pb

© Agence France-Presse

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie