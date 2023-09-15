Bayern Munich held despite early Kane goal, Mbappe scores twice in PSG defeat

HARRY KANE’S FOURTH goal in four Bundesliga games was not enough as Bayern Munich were held to a 2-2 home draw by Bayer Leverkusen on Friday, with Exequiel Palacios netting a dramatic injury-time penalty.

Kane opened the scoring just seven minutes in, heading home from close range, but Leverkusen hit back shortly afterwards through Alex Grimaldo’s superb free-kick.

Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka looked to have secured Bayern the three points when he scored with four minutes remaining, but a VAR review in injury time showed a foul by Alphonso Davies, bringing Palacios to the spot.

The Argentinian converted to ensure his side remained unbeaten this season.

A frustrated Bayern captain Thomas Mueller approached the referees to complain after the match over “two interesting decisions before the two goals we conceded”.

Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen remain ahead of reigning champions Bayern at the top of the table on goal difference, with both sides on 10 points from four matches.

“A lot happened and for us a draw is good. We want to keep going,” Alonso said.

In the week that Bayern unveiled a statue of club legend Gerd Mueller, who scored 365 league goals for the Bavarians, outside their Allianz Arena home, current number nine Kane had his say early. From a Leroy Sane corner, Kane shed marker Granit Xhaka and headed in at the far post.

On Wednesday, Bayern begin their Champions League campaign at home against Manchester United.

Paris Saint-Germain slipped to their first loss of the Ligue 1 season despite a Kylian Mbappe double as an impressive Nice secured a 3-2 victory at the Parc des Princes on Friday, with Terem Moffi scoring twice.

PSG fell behind midway through the first half as Moffi found the net following a poor mistake by Mbappe.

The France striker made amends on the half-hour mark, but Gaetan Laborde restored Nice’s lead eight minutes after the break and Moffi put another past the ragged hosts.

Mbappe volleyed home to give the reigning French champions hope but Nice held on.

Luis Enrique’s PSG, who would have usurped Monaco at the top with three points, instead slipped to third in the early table with eight points from five games, one point behind unbeaten Nice.

PSG will now have to raise themselves before their Champions League group-stage opener against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

