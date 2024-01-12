Kane on target for 3-0 win as Bayern pay tribute to Beckenbauer

JAMAL MUSIALA SCORED twice and Harry Kane added a late goal as Bayern Munich won 3-0 at home over Hoffenheim as the club celebrated the life of Franz Beckenbauer.

Beckenbauer, who spent the majority of his career at Bayern and helped establish them as a European powerhouse, died on Sunday at the age of 78.

He was laid to rest just hours before kickoff, with Bayern honouring his memory with several tributes for the German football legend.

Musiala, born two decades after Beckenbauer retired from the game in 1983, scored in each half to ensure the home side honoured his memory in the best possible fashion.

Kane scored in the final minute of regular time, his 22nd league goal after 16 matches since joining Bayern in the summer, to seal the result.

Before kick-off on Friday, players and 75,000 fans observed a minute’s silence in memory of Beckenbauer, one of only three men to have won the World Cup as a player and a coach.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel said the emotions at the Allianz Arena were a “great incentive for the team and for me to dedicate the game to him with a win.”

Bayern dominated possession early but were rusty in attack, having not played for three weeks.

Even the normally reliable Kane mislaid passes and failed to find teammates.

Some individual brilliance from Musiala broke the deadlock in the 18th minute, the 20-year-old collecting a short corner and threading an inch-perfect shot across the face of goal and in off the far post.

Hoffenheim pushed for an equaliser early in the second half, forcing Bayern captain Manuel Neuer, in his 500th appearance for the club, into several last-ditch saves.

Musiala put the result beyond doubt with 20 minutes remaining, tapping in a Leroy Sane pass to double Bayern’s lead.

Hoffenheim were reduced to ten men shortly after when Grischa Proemel picked up a second yellow card.

Kane then added his goal as the clock ticked down, sealing a dominant win for the German champions.

The win took Bayern to within one point of league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Leverkusen can go four clear with a win at Augsburg on Saturday, although Bayern still have a game in hand.

