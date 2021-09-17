Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 17 September 2021
Bayern Munich forward Coman undergoes surgery due to minor added heartbeat

Coman played on Tuesday night in the Champions League against Barcelona.

By The42 Team Friday 17 Sep 2021, 7:13 PM
Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
BAYERN MUNICH FORWARD Kingsley Coman has undergone minor heart surgery and will be out for the next two weeks.

Coman came on as a substitute in the 82nd minute of Bayern’s 3-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

But he will miss tomorrow’s Bundesliga game against VFL Bochum with manager Julian Nagelsmann revealing the player underwent the operation yesterday.

“He had a slightly irregular heartbeat, a minor heart irregularity,” said Nagelsmann.

“We did a long-term ECG and carried out this operation. He’s doing very well and he has little wound pain.

“Once the wound is healed then he will be able to start with rehab training and it won’t be more than ten days to two weeks before he’s back in full training.”

The France international joined Bayern Munich from Juventus in 2015, initially on loan before the move became permanent and is an established member of the squad of the Bundesliga champions.

