Bayern Munich forward Coman undergoes surgery due to minor added heartbeat

BAYERN MUNICH FORWARD Kingsley Coman has undergone minor heart surgery and will be out for the next two weeks.

Coman came on as a substitute in the 82nd minute of Bayern’s 3-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

But he will miss tomorrow’s Bundesliga game against VFL Bochum with manager Julian Nagelsmann revealing the player underwent the operation yesterday.

“He had a slightly irregular heartbeat, a minor heart irregularity,” said Nagelsmann.

🗣️ @J__Nagelsmann: "He will be doing cardio training again on Tuesday and won't be out of action for any more than one and a half to two weeks." — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 17, 2021

“We did a long-term ECG and carried out this operation. He’s doing very well and he has little wound pain.

“Once the wound is healed then he will be able to start with rehab training and it won’t be more than ten days to two weeks before he’s back in full training.”

The France international joined Bayern Munich from Juventus in 2015, initially on loan before the move became permanent and is an established member of the squad of the Bundesliga champions.

