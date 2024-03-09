Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Harry Kane celebrates scoring a goal with Serge Gnabry. Alamy Stock Photo
Bundesliga

Kane hat-trick helps Bayern Munich to thumping 8-1 win to keep title hopes alive

Kane now has 30 goals in his first season in Munich colours.
0
490
1 hour ago

HARRY KANE SCORED a hat-trick as Bayern Munich thumped Mainz 8-1 on Saturday, equalling a 60-year-old record and keeping alive his team’s hopes of catching leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Kane, who also laid on two assists, now has 30 goals in his first season in Munich colours, equalling the record for a maiden campaign set by German legend Uwe Seeler for Hamburg in 1963-64.

With nine games remaining to break the record, the England captain has also drawn nearer to the season record of 41 goals set by Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski 2020-21.

The win was Bayern’s second biggest this season, just behind their 8-0 demolition of Darmstadt in October.

– © AFP 2024

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     