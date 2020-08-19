This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 20 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bayern Munich 'not unbeatable,' says Lyon star

Karl Toko Ekambi missed two clear-cut chances, notably hitting the post just moments before Serge Gnabry scored the opening goal.

By AFP Wednesday 19 Aug 2020, 11:05 PM
1 hour ago 2,090 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5180757
Karl Toko Ekambi went close for Lyon tonight.
Image: Peter Schatz
Karl Toko Ekambi went close for Lyon tonight.
Karl Toko Ekambi went close for Lyon tonight.
Image: Peter Schatz

LYON FORWARD Karl Toko Ekambi said he didn’t think Bayern Munich were “unbeatable” in the Champions League despite Wednesday’s 3-0 loss to the German side in the semi-finals in Lisbon.

The Cameroon international missed two clear-cut chances, notably hitting the post just moments before Serge Gnabry scored the opening goal at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

“We could’ve done better, we could’ve scored goals – me the first one,” Toko Ekambi told French broadcaster RMC Sport. 

“It didn’t go our way tonight, we missed some chances and we were up against a great goalkeeper.”

Five-time European champions Bayern, who will face Paris Saint-Germain in the final, have won their last 20 matches and are unbeaten in 29 outings, a run that began last December.

“I don’t think they’re unbeatable,” said Toko Ekambi. “We knew they were a great side before the game and we knew we had to play out of our skins to win this match but we weren’t able to do it.”

“Sometimes you have it, sometimes you don’t,” he added. “Tonight we didn’t do the things we needed to win the match.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

© – AFP, 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie