Kane and Mbappe at the double as Bayern and PSG reach Champions League quarter-finals

HARRY KANE SCORED a goal in each half as Bayern Munich beat Lazio 3-0 to reach the Champions League quarter-finals 3-1 on aggregate.

Kane headed Bayern level in the tie in the 38th minute, cancelling out Lazio’s lead from the first leg with his first Champions League knockout goal in five years.

Thomas Mueller doubled the hosts’ lead with a clever header before half-time and Kane doubled up in the 66th minute, tapping in the rebound from a Leroy Sane shot to seal Bayern’s progress to the next round.

Bayern kept their slim hopes of silverware this season alive while likely giving outgoing coach Thomas Tuchel a stay of execution until the quarter-finals in April.

The loss snuffed out Lazio’s chance of a first Champions League quarter-final appearance since 1999-2000.

Six-time European champions Bayern came into Tuesday’s match staring down the barrel of a last-16 elimination for just the second time in the past 14 seasons.

Three straight losses including the 1-0 defeat in the first leg in Rome amounted to Bayern’s worst run since 2015, costing Tuchel his job less than a year after arriving in Munich.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe lethally fired Paris Saint-Germain into the quarter-finals with a brace in a 2-1 win at Real Sociedad, his team cruising through 4-1 on aggregate.

Coach Luis Enrique has slashed Mbappe’s minutes in recent weeks after the player told the club he would leave at the end of the season, but the France captain proved he will be vital if PSG are to finally win the competition for the first time.

The electric Mbappe was impossible for Real Sociedad to shackle and his strikes after 15 and 56 minutes left the Ligue 1 leaders with a simple night in the north of Spain.

Heavily linked to Real Madrid, the determined Mbappe gave La Liga’s defences a glimpse of what horrors may await them next season.

