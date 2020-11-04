BE PART OF THE TEAM

Bayern Munich star backed by team-mates amid contract dispute

David Alaba could leave the Bundesliga club at the end of the season.

By AFP Wednesday 4 Nov 2020, 11:50 AM
1 hour ago 2,149 Views 2 Comments
David Alaba pictured last night.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

JEROME BOATENG said on Tuesday that the Bayern Munich players are behind David Alaba amid the Austrian defender’s contract extension stalemate with the European champions.

Alaba could leave Bayern at the end of the season after the latest round of extension talks between the club and the player’s agent broke down.

On Monday, the 28-year-old said he was “hurt and disappointed” to learn through the press that Bayern had withdrawn their latest offer to extend his deal, which expires next June, after protracted wranglings.

“Of course it’s an issue, but he is focused on the essentials,” Boateng, who partnered Alaba at centre-back in Tuesday’s 6-2 win at Salzburg, told Sky.

“It is clear that it’s not easy, but he put in another great game today and we’re behind him.”

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic admitted before the match it looked increasingly likely that the Austrian would exit the club next year.

Alaba has repeatedly been linked to Premier League giants Manchester United and Manchester City.

“We submitted an improved offer to him, for which we set a deadline of last weekend,” said Salihamidzic.

“Before that, we informed him that we would withdraw the offer if the deadline expired. That’s what happened.

In football you should never say never, but I don’t know how we could come together (to an agreement) now.

“We have to deal with the fact that David will leave us.”

Thomas Mueller also said Alaba would let his football do the talking, after Bayern’s 14th straight Champions League victory.

“The good thing about David is that he backs himself regardless of these discussions,” he said.

But it’s nice when there is something up at FC Bayern — we also want things to crackle a bit.”

“I used to enjoy reading about ‘FC Hollywood’,” Mueller joked, referring to the German media’s former nickname for Bayern, who used to have a reputation for off-field drama.

However, Bayern head coach Hansi Flick was clearly unimpressed ahead of Saturday’s top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash at Borussia Dortmund.

“It is important to me that we have calm in the team before the game against Dortmund — everything else is not an issue for me,” Flick flatly told Sky when asked about Alaba.

