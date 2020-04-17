This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 17 April, 2020
Bayern Munich star faces fine for driving wrong car to training

Kingsley Coman must also attend a compulsory autograph session as punishment.

By AFP Friday 17 Apr 2020, 10:01 PM
Kingsley Coman (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Kingsley Coman (file pic).
Kingsley Coman (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images

BAYERN MUNICH winger Kingsley Coman is facing a €50,000 fine and a compulsory autograph session as punishment for driving the wrong car to training, German daily Bild reported on Friday.

French international Coman, 23, arrived at Bayern’s Tuesday training session in a McLaren, contravening a contractual obligation to drive an Audi, a key Bayern sponsor.

According to Bild, Bayern’s internal rules state that players must drive cars made by Audi or other brands in the Volkswagen group, or else face a fine of up to €50,000.

Speaking to the tabloid on Friday, Coman apologised for the mishap and insisted that he was unable to drive his Audi due to a damaged wing mirror.

“I would like to apologise to the club and Audi for not driving my company car to training… it was a mistake, I see that,” he told Bild.

The Frenchman added that to make up for it, he would visit employees at the Audi factory in nearby Ingolstadt for an autograph session as soon as coronavirus restrictions had been lifted.

Audi own 8.33% of Bayern shares and recently signed a new sponsorship deal with the club until 2029, reportedly worth around €800 million.

German football is currently suspended due to the coronavirus, but Bayern and other Bundesliga clubs resumed training in small groups and under strict social distancing rules earlier this month.

© – AFP, 2020

