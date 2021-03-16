Bayern Munich unlikely to release star duo for World Cup qualifiers

BAYERN MUNICH are unlikely to release stars Robert Lewandowski and David Alaba for forthcoming World Cup qualifiers in the UK due to the British variant of the Covid-19 virus.

“We are not taking any risks. We want to have the players back in training and match rhythm straight away. That’s what the decision will depend on,” Bayern coach Hansi Flick said Tuesday.

“If a player has to go into quarantine, then the club is allowed not to release them.”

However, Flick stressed that “nothing has been decided yet”.

Austria defender Alaba is due to face Scotland in Glasgow on 25 March with Lewandowski set to play for Poland against England at Wembley on 31 March in World Cup qualifiers.

The UK variant of the coronavirus, technically identified as B.1.1.7, is considered a “variant of concern” because it is more infectious than Covid-19.

If either Lewandowski or Alaba was to play in the UK, they would have to go into quarantine due to Germany’s Covid-19 travel restrictions.

That would rule them out of a key Bundesliga match at Leipzig on 3 April.

League leaders Bayern are currently four points clear of second-placed Leipzig while Lewandowski is the Bundesliga’s top-scorer with 32 goals.