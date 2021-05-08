BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dortmund's defeat of Leipzig confirms record ninth successive Bundesliga title for Bayern Munich

Goals from Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho sealed the win for Dortmund.

By The42 Team Saturday 8 May 2021, 4:55 PM
Leipzig slipped to a 3-2 defeat at Borussia Dortmund.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

BAYERN MUNICH CLAIMED a record-breaking ninth consecutive Bundesliga title thanks to Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 win over RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Last season’s treble winners missed out on Champions League glory this term, but they remain far ahead of their closest rivals in German football.

Bayern were set to have the chance to seal glory when hosting Borussia Monchengladbach later on Saturday but goals from Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho, who struck twice after half-time, gave Dortmund victory over second-placed Leipzig at Signal Iduna Park to complete the formalities.

Before this staggering run, no team had won more than three successive Bundesliga titles.

Bayern have now matched deposed Serie A kings Juventus for the longest streak of domestic championships won by teams from Europe’s top five leagues.

The latest championship success for Bayern means they have won the Bundesliga 30 times since the league was founded in 1963, with Dortmund and Gladbach next on the list with five titles each.

Bayern have a 16th title since 2000, underlining their growing domestic dominance, and stalwarts Thomas Muller and David Alaba have both been champions with the club 10 times, setting a new record.

Alaba will leave Bayern at the end of the season, and Hansi Flick has also announced he will depart after barely 18 months at the helm, with the widespread assumption he will become the new Germany national team head coach.

Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann will step in to try to continue the dynasty he was, until very recently, looking to bring down. 


