Bayern Munich's defeat of Tottenham comes at a cost

Kingsley Coman picked up an injury, while Irish international Troy Parrott watched on from the bench for Spurs.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 9:53 PM
30 minutes ago 3,409 Views 6 Comments
Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman picks up an injury.
Image: John Walton
Image: John Walton

BAYERN MUNICH BEAT Tottenham 3-1 in the Champions League tonight, though the victory was marred by an injury to attacker Kingsley Coman.

With Spurs and Bayern Munich having secured their place in the knockout stages already, tonight’s game at the Allianz Arena was a dead rubber.

The low-stakes nature of the match consequently gave Jose Mourinho the opportunity to play a number of Tottenham’s second-string players, while there was a place on the bench for 17-year-old Irish international Troy Parrott, who made his Premier League debut for Spurs at the weekend.

Goals from Coman, Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho earned the hosts a deserved win, with Ryan Sessegnon scoring what proved a consolation for Spurs.

Coman was forced off with a suspected knee problem shortly after scoring the opener for Bayern.

The winger guided the Bundesliga side ahead in the 14th minute at Allianz Arena but had to make way prior to the half-hour mark following an awkward fall on the touchline.

As he chased down an errant pass, Coman’s right knee appeared to get stuck in the turf before becoming hyperextended as his weight transferred forward.

The 23-year-old France international, who has a history of ankle injuries, received treatment and looked to be exasperated by his misfortune. 

More to follow

