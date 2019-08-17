This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bayern sign €10 million French starlet as Sane bid on ice

Borussia Moenchengladbach confirmed on Saturday that they had sold midfielder Mickael Cuisance.

By AFP Saturday 17 Aug 2019, 10:45 PM
26 minutes ago
Mickael Cuisance (file pic).
Image: DPA/PA Images
Mickael Cuisance (file pic).
Image: DPA/PA Images

BORUSSIA MOENCHENGLADBACH confirmed on Saturday that they had sold French midfielder Mickael Cuisance to Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich.

Bayern had announced on Friday evening that Cuisance, 20, had undergone a medical in Munich. Gladbach confirmed Saturday that the transfer was complete.

The move comes on the same weekend that Bayern confirmed the arrival of Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho on loan and said that they would put their interest in injured Manchester City winger Leroy Sane on ice.

Kicker magazine reported that Bayern had paid around €10 million to secure the services of Cuisance, who joined Moenchengladbach from AS Nancy two years ago.

“Mickael is a huge talent, with a lot of quality in possession football. I think he will make a name for himself because he has a good mentality, an excellent technique and an excellent left foot,” said Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

The German giants also said that they would now not attempt to sign Sane this summer, with the 23-year-old set for surgery after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament earlier this month.

Asked whether Bayern were still hoping to sign Sane before September, CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said “no”, according to Bild newspaper.

“Everyone knows what an ACL tear means and how long it rules a player out for,” he said.

With Sane expected to be out until February, Bild claimed that Bayern would resume their efforts to sign him in the January transfer window.

- © AFP, 2019

