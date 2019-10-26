Lewandowski into the record books as Bundesliga champions Bayern move top

THE PROLIFIC ROBERT Lewandowski moved into the Bundesliga record books as he helped Bayern Munich to a 2-1 victory over Union Berlin.

Having matched Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s record of scoring in the opening eight Bundesliga matches of a season when he found the target against Augsburg, Lewandowski became the first player to net in the first nine games of a campaign when he grabbed Bayern’s second seven minutes into the second half.

It was a typically composed finish from Lewandowski, who up until that point had been well shackled by Union either side of Benjamin Pavard’s superb strike giving Bayern the lead.

Sebastian Andersson missed a penalty for Union on 58 minutes and, although Sebastian Polter converted a second spot-kick for the visitors late on, Bayern held firm to secure a first win in three league matches and move top of the table.

Pavard lit up what had been an uneventful opening in the 13th minute, slamming home on the half-volley from Rafal Gikiewicz’s poor punch.

Hunting his record-setting goal, Lewandowski went close moments later, just failing to connect with Kingsley Coman’s acrobatic cut-back.

Coman was the provider for Bayern’s next opportunity, playing a neat one-two with Thomas Muller, who drilled his effort straight at Gikiewicz. Union’s goalkeeper then kept out Philippe Coutinho’s deflected shot before half-time.

Bayern soon had their second, though. After a fine run from full debutant Alphonso Davies, Lewandowski pounced on a loose ball, setting himself before slotting home into the bottom-right corner.

Union were handed a lifeline when referee Marco Fritz utilised VAR to award a penalty for Ivan Perisic’s handball, but Manuel Neuer comfortably kept out Andersson’s effort.

After Lewandowski saw a second goal ruled out for offside, Pavard gifted Union a reprieve with a reckless foul on Polter, who made no mistake with a spot-kick that ultimately came too late.

