Impressive Bazunu keeps first clean sheet of the season in Southampton win

GAVIN BAZUNU KEPT his first clean sheet of the season as Southampton earned a second-straight win, beating Stoke 1-0 thanks to Stuart Armstrong’s free-kick.

The midfielder’s right-footed effort just before half-time proved the difference at the bet365 Stadium as Russell Martin’s side built on their weekend win over Leeds, while the Potters slipped to their fifth loss in seven Championship games.

Sekou Mara could have doubled Southampton’s advantage after being picked out by fellow substitute Joe Aribo but slammed an 83rd-minute effort wide.

Will Smallbone nodded over compatriot Ryan Manning’s corner as full-time approached, before Stoke substitute Wouter Burger forced Bazunu to parry away a fierce injury-time effort at the other end.

Bazunu’s fellow Irish international goalkeeper Mark Travers was in goal for Stoke City.

Elsewhere in the Championship tonight, Ipswich beat Hull 3-0 to move ahead of Leicester at the top of the table.

It was only the second defeat of the season for the Tigers, who slipped three places to eighth on goal difference, while victory for Ipswich kept their early-season form rolling.

Town got off to a flying start thanks to a marvellous strike by Wes Burns in the fifth minute and Conor Chaplin completed a wonderful move to make it 2-0 just before the break. Marcus Harness – eligible to play for Ireland – scored the third midway through the second half from close range.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz came under increased pressure after a 1-0 defeat against West Brom at The Hawthorns. An eighth loss left the Owls with their worst ever start to a season from the first 10 games of the season, and they are already seven points adrift of the safety line.

Substitute George Saville scored a goal in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage-time as Millwall claimed a 2-0 Championship victory away to Plymouth.

Birmingham put a terrible September behind them by starting October with a commanding 4-1 victory over Huddersfield.

After a positive start to the season, John Eustace’s men collected just two of 15 points last month, scoring only two goals and losing three times.

However, they were never in danger against the Terriers and produced a convincing display thanks to a double from Siriki Dembele and further goals from Koji Miyoshi and Jordan James.

Isaiah Jones and Emmanuel Latte Lath struck second-half goals to earn Middlesbrough a third league victory in a row and end Cardiff’s winning run.

The Bluebirds had won four in a row before this trip to Teesside but Jones’ first league goal of the season in the 56th minute did the damage before Latte Lath sealed a 2-0 victory with six minutes left.

Meanwhile in League One, Cheltenham equalled an EFL record by failing to score for an 11th successive match, losing 2-0 to Fleetwood.

