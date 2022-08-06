Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Saturday 6 August 2022
Advertisement

Southampton hand Gavin Bazunu Premier League debut, Nathan Collins starts for Wolves

Bazunu starts in goal as the Saints take on Tottenham Hotspur in London.

By The42 Team Saturday 6 Aug 2022, 2:51 PM
1 hour ago 1,672 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5834856
Gavin Bazunu.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Gavin Bazunu.
Gavin Bazunu.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GAVIN BAZUNU HAS been handed his Premier League debut, starting for Southampton in their 3pm kick-off away to Tottenham Hotspur today.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper was a €13.5 million signing from Manchester City this summer following Fraser Forster’s departure for Tottenham. 

And the Republic of Ireland international has gone straight into the starting team for the Saints’ opening fixture of the new Premier League season, with Alex McCarthy – who started 17 Premier League games last season – named on the bench.

Antonio Conte has named Ireland international Matt Doherty on the bench for the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Elsewhere, Ireland defender Nathan Collins starts for Wolves as they take on Leeds at Elland Road.

Collins joined Wolves from Burnley over the summer, with his £20.5 million price tag making him the most expensive one-off Irish transfer of all time. 

Connor Ronan and Joe Hodge, who have both represented Ireland at underage level, are on the bench for Wolves.

Mark Travers starts in goal for Bournemouth as they take on Aston Villa.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Earlier on Saturday, Shane Duffy came off the bench to make his Fulham debut as the Cottagers held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in the early Premier League kick-off at Craven Cottage.

Duffy replaced Bobby De Cordova-Reid in the fourth minute of added time, having only completed his season-long loan from Brighton on Friday. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie