Southampton hand Gavin Bazunu Premier League debut, Nathan Collins starts for Wolves

GAVIN BAZUNU HAS been handed his Premier League debut, starting for Southampton in their 3pm kick-off away to Tottenham Hotspur today.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper was a €13.5 million signing from Manchester City this summer following Fraser Forster’s departure for Tottenham.

And the Republic of Ireland international has gone straight into the starting team for the Saints’ opening fixture of the new Premier League season, with Alex McCarthy – who started 17 Premier League games last season – named on the bench.

Antonio Conte has named Ireland international Matt Doherty on the bench for the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Elsewhere, Ireland defender Nathan Collins starts for Wolves as they take on Leeds at Elland Road.

Collins joined Wolves from Burnley over the summer, with his £20.5 million price tag making him the most expensive one-off Irish transfer of all time.

Connor Ronan and Joe Hodge, who have both represented Ireland at underage level, are on the bench for Wolves.

Mark Travers starts in goal for Bournemouth as they take on Aston Villa.

Earlier on Saturday, Shane Duffy came off the bench to make his Fulham debut as the Cottagers held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in the early Premier League kick-off at Craven Cottage.

Duffy replaced Bobby De Cordova-Reid in the fourth minute of added time, having only completed his season-long loan from Brighton on Friday.

