Wednesday 26 January 2022
BBC Sport NI to stream live GAA league games for the first time

The coverage begins this weekend.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 26 Jan 2022, 8:19 PM
6 minutes ago 120 Views 1 Comment
Derry playing Down on Saturday in the first game.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MATCHES IN THIS year’s GAA football and hurling leagues will be live streamed by the BBC for the first time this season.

A game each weekend will be covered on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport NI website starting this Saturday 29 January 29 as Derry entertain Down in Owenbeg in their Division 2 football clash.

The football coverage continues with Galway’s visit to Newry to meet Down in Division Two a week later. The first live hurling match will see Dublin taking on Antrim at Corrigan Park in Division One on Saturday 12 February.

The first Division One Football game is on 19 February 19 with Armagh playing neighbours Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds. Down against Roscommon in Division Two is the match that is the focus on 26 February, while Armagh’s tie against Kildare is then covered on 12 March

The BBC’s live streamed coverage of league games for 2022 will conclude with the Division Two Hurling tie between Down and Kerry on 19 March.

About the author:

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

