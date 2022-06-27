Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Monday 27 June 2022
Advertisement

BBC staff ‘raised concerns’ over Michael Vaughan’s return

The former Yorkshire batter returned to Test Match Special coverage for the recent England-New Zealand Test series.

By Press Association Monday 27 Jun 2022, 11:14 PM
16 minutes ago 744 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5801593
Former England captain Michael Vaughan (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Former England captain Michael Vaughan (file pic).
Former England captain Michael Vaughan (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE BBC has acknowledged staff have “raised concerns” after an in-house diversity group reportedly criticised Michael Vaughan’s return to cricket commentary.

The BBC suspended Vaughan when the former England captain was implicated in allegations of racism at Yorkshire, in the scandal sparked by Azeem Rafiq’s claims of prolonged abuse at the county.

But former Yorkshire batter Vaughan returned to the BBC’s Test Match Special coverage for England’s three-Test series against New Zealand.

And now the BBC Sport BAME Advisory Group and 5 Live Diversity Group have emailed all staff at the organisation to decry the “embarrassing and unsettling” decision around Vaughan, according to The Cricketer magazine.

In response, a BBC spokesperson said: “We acknowledge some staff have raised concerns and we will discuss those with them directly.”

Vaughan was stood down by the BBC in November after allegations of racism from Rafiq, who claimed the former England captain told a group of Muslim players in 2009 there were “too many of you lot, we need to do something about it”.

Yorkshire and “a number of individuals” were charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board earlier this month following an investigation into allegations of historic racism.

Vaughan has not been named among those charged and categorically denies all allegations.

But BBC staff have made their feelings known in an open email criticising the 47-year-old’s return.

“We know the back story regarding Azeem Rafiq’s gut-wrenching and triggering testimony that unearthed the rotting core of racist culture at Yorkshire Cricket Club,” the BBC diversity group’s email read, according to The Cricketer.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“We know that Vaughan was asked to stand aside in the run-up to our Ashes coverage last year, deeming his involvement inappropriate.”

The email continued: “We appreciate that there are elements of detail that can’t be shared about Michael Vaughan’s reinstatement and that he is innocent until proven guilty.

“But surely, on a human level, it must be acknowledged how damaging, embarrassing and unsettling this is to many colleagues across BBC Sport, BBC Radio 5 Live, and the wider BBC as a whole.

“Colleagues from all backgrounds from across the BBC have been in touch to share their disbelief and dismay, with some moved to tears because of the apparent lack of empathy, understanding and leadership over this.

“This really is a shocking miscalculation.” 

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie