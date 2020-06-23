This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 23 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wallaby Kurtley Beale released from Waratahs contract

Beale is headed for Racing 92 earlier than planned.

By AFP Tuesday 23 Jun 2020, 7:59 AM
1 hour ago 1,889 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5130248
Beale played a record-equalling 148 times for the Waratahs.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Beale played a record-equalling 148 times for the Waratahs.
Beale played a record-equalling 148 times for the Waratahs.
Image: AAP/PA Images

AUSTRALIAN UTILITY BACK Kurtley Beale will not play again for the New South Wales Waratahs, the team said, releasing him early to take up a lucrative contract with French side Racing 92.

Beale, 31, had already announced a two-year contract with the star-studded, Paris-based side, but he had been expected to complete this season with the Waratahs.

“Following the COVID-19 shutdown it’s been agreed that he take up that opportunity with immediate effect,” New South Wales rugby said in a statement.

Beale played a record-equalling 148 times for the Waratahs, and has scored 156 points in 92 Tests for Australia.

“It’s a bittersweet moment to be leaving a place you’ve called home for such a long time, but this is an exciting opportunity to play overseas and the time is right to begin the next chapter in my career,” he said.

“I’m thankful for the many great people I’ve met over the journey and will cherish the memories I’ve made over the last 11 seasons.”

Australia’s director of rugby, Scott Johnson said Beale was “eager to get a head start with his new club. Under the current circumstances we viewed that as a reasonable request and he leaves with our full support”.

Beale has expressed a desire to play for Australia at the next Rugby World Cup and be involved in new coach David Rennie’s plans.

He remains eligible to play for his country because of the number of caps he has earned.

© – AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie