Finlay Bealham recalled to Ireland camp after being released to Connacht

ANDY FARRELL HAS recalled Finlay Bealham to the Irish camp after the prop had been released to train and play with Connacht this week.

The reason for the recall has not been disclosed but Connacht scrum and attack coach Colm Tucker confirmed that the tighthead had been pulled during training in Galway this morning.

Advertisement

The 32-year old had been released from Irish camp after the win over Wales at the weekend and trained with Connacht on Monday as well as this morning and was due to play against Scarlets next Saturday at Dexcom Stadium in Galway.

But during training this Tuesday morning word came from the Irish management to pull him and get him back into the international camp immediately.

“Just as we were about to start scrummaging we got a message to say that he had been pulled up to Irish camp, so he won’t be playing for us this weekend,” said Tucker.

“It was great to see him for two days, he trained with us, prepped, but that’s the nature of it, if they get a knock or anything in camp then they get called up and that’s where we want to see him.

“He’s back in his car and off back up training with Ireland and, of course, adding value up there given the person he is.”

Bealham won the last of his 38 camps when he started in the win over Italy having come off the bench in Marseille on the opening night win over France, but he was dropped from the matchday squad for the Welsh game after Oli Jager was drafted in.