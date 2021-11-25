Membership : Access or Sign Up
Bears stop losing streak, extend last-place Lions slide

Cairo Santos booted a 28-yard field goal as time expired.

Chicago Bears QB Andy Dalton (14) passes from the pocket.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CAIRO SANTOS booted a 28-yard field goal as time expired to lift Chicago to a 16-14 victory over the hapless Detroit Lions and snap the Bears’ five-game losing streak.

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton, starting in place of injured rookie Justin Fields, threw for one touchdown and 317 yards, and engineered the game-winning drive that culminated with Santos’s field goal.

The Bears controlled the ball for the last 8:30, spanning 18 plays in front of a crowd of 48,200 at Ford Field in Michigan.

The victory denied Dan Campbell his first head coaching victory with the Lions, who are the only winless NFL team at 0-10-1.

The Bears have had problems of their own beating other teams. Heading into Thursday’s full slate of American Thanksgiving Day games, Chicago had lost five in a row and their previous two by a combined five points.

On Thursday, Dalton completed 24 of 39 passes with one interception. Darnell Mooney caught five passes for 123 yards for the Bears, who improved to 4-7 on the season. Cole Kmet had eight receptions for 65 yards.

Quarterback Jared Goff completed 21 of 25 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns for Detroit. Goff had missed Detroit’s previous game with an ankle injury.

Josh Reynolds had three receptions for 70 yards, including a 39-yard score.

Lions running back D’Andre Swift carried the ball just three times before suffering a shoulder injury during the second quarter. He did not return.

Swift had 266 rushing yards in the previous two games.

The Bears were missing Fields, who suffered a rib injury in a 16-13 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. The team’s top wideout, Allen Robinson, was also out because of a hamstring strain.

The Bears led 13-7 at halftime.

About the author:

AFP

