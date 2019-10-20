This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Beast' Mtawarira escapes with a yellow after dangerous tip tackle against Japan

The loosehead should consider himself lucky to return to the field after upending his opposite number.

By Sean Farrell Sunday 20 Oct 2019, 12:32 PM
1 hour ago 5,243 Views 14 Comments
tendai-mtawarira-tackles-keita-inagaki-resulting-in-a-yellow-card Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

SOUTH AFRICA CAN count themselves lucky to get 15 men back on the field during the first half of their World Cup quarter-final after Wayne Barnes quickly brandished a yellow at Tendai Mtawarira.

The prop dangerously upended Keita Inagaki 10 minutes into the game and the Japanese loosehead landed on his head.

Referee Wayne Barnes took little time to consider his options and did not consult the TMO for a replay, instead quickly drawing a yellow for the ‘Beast’ who could be grateful it was not a red.

Early in the second half, Barnes took a similarly hasty position when Kotara Matsushima caught Makazole Mapimpi with what amounted flying clothesline when both were chasing a dropping ball.

The English official declined a chance to review the incident and went back to another penalty. 

 

