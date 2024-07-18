Barrett starts as All Blacks ring changes for Fiji, Alaalatoa to captain Wallabies

NEW ZEALAND MADE 11 changes to the team to face Fiji in San Diego on Saturday morning (3.30am Irish time), with Beauden Barrett starting at full-back, a debut for centre Billy Proctor and five uncapped players on the bench.

Proctor, who plays for Wellington Hurricanes, lines up with the experienced Anton Lienert-Brown in midfield for the game in California.

Playmaker Barrett is restored after hugely influential performances coming off the bench in both Test wins against England.

The two-time world player of the year sparked the All Blacks comeback in Auckland on Saturday after they had trailed 17-13 in the second half.

Scrum-half Cortez Ratima gets his first start after debuting off the bench in the 24-17 win at Eden Park that gave New Zealand a 2-0 series sweep against England.

Hurricanes prop Pasilio Tosi, Auckland Blues lock Sam Darry, Waikato Chiefs loose forward Wallace Sititi, and Canterbury Crusaders pair of scrum-half Noah Hotham and hooker George Bell could all make debuts from the bench.

“They’ve earned their opportunity, they’ve prepared well and they are ready for Test match rugby,” said coach Scott Robertson.

“We have a lot of respect for Fiji, who will be fast and physical, and we’re looking forward to the contest.

“It’s been a superb week in San Diego. Our leaders have fed off the younger players’ energy and our focus is now on performing.”

Captain Scott Barrett is one of only four Eden Park starting players to keep their place.

The others are No.8 Ardie Savea, wing Sevu Reece and fly-half Damian McKenzie, who will play his 50th Test.

Darry and Hotham were not part of Robertson’s initial squad of 32 but joined as replacements for Patrick Tuipulotu and TJ Perenara.

Tuipulotu did not travel to the United States because Robertson deemed the veteran lock needed to “freshen up” following the tense England series.

Perenara injured his knee in the 16-15 first Test win against England in Dunedin.

Joe Schmidt at Australia's captains run last Friday. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt named his third captain in as many Tests on Thursday with Allan Alaalatoa in charge against Georgia, while winger Darby Lancaster will make his debut among 10 changes to the starting side.

Schmidt appointed Liam Wright as the first skipper of his tenure for their win against Wales in Sydney this month, but he was injured and James Slipper took over for the second Test in Melbourne.

But neither were in the 23 for Saturday’s clash in Sydney against the Georgians, who are fresh off a narrow win against Japan in Sendai.

Schmidt instead opted to continue experimenting for Australia’s final match before the Rugby Championship in August, where they will start with back-to-back games against world champions South Africa.

“Georgia have proven to be a very tough team to play as demonstrated by their wins against Italy and Wales in recent years, as well as their victory last week in Japan,” said Schmidt.

“They have added some very exciting backs to their traditional forward strength and challenge opponents across the park.”

The 21-year-old Lancaster will join the backs alongside Filipo Daugunu and Tom Wright.

Isaac Kailea and Billy Pollard both earn their first starts in the front row with Alaalatoa while Nick Frost returns for the first time in 2024, combining with Angus Blyth in the second row.

Harry Wilson will play his first Test since 2022 at No.8 with Fraser McReight and Rob Valetini retained at openside and blindside flanker respectively.

Tate McDermott and Ben Donaldson will combine in the halves, replacing Jake Gordon and Noah Lolesio, who started both Tests against Wales.

Centre Len Ikitau returns from injury partnering in the midfield with Hunter Paisami.

Alex Hodgman has the opportunity to join rare company as just the fourth man to represent both New Zealand and Australia in Test rugby, named as the substitute loosehead prop.

New Zealand

15. Beauden Barrett

14. Sevu Reece

13. Billy Proctor

12. Anton Lienert-Brown

11. Caleb Clarke

10. Damian McKenzie

9. Cortez Ratima;

1. Tamaiti Williams

2. Asafo Amua

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Scott Barrett (captain)

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Luke Jacobson

7. Ethan Blackadder

8. Ardíe Savea (captain)

Replacements:

16. George Bell

17. Ethan De Groot

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. Sam Darry

20. Wallace Sititi

21. Noah Hotham

22. Jordie Barrett

23. Emoni Narawa

Australia

15. Tom Wright

14. Filipo Daugunu

13. Len Ikitau

12. Hunter Paisami

11. Darby Lancaster

10. Ben Donaldson

9. Tate McDermott

1. Isaac Kailea

2. Billy Pollard

3. Allan Alaalatoa (captain)

4. Nick Frost

5. Angus Blyth

6. Rob Valetini

7. Fraser McReight

8. Harry Wilson

Replacements:

16. Josh Nasser

17. Alex Hodgman

18. Zane Nonggorr

19. Tom Hooper

20. Jeremy Williams

21. Nic White

22. Noah Lolesio

23. Andrew Kellaway

– © AFP 2024