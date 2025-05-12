The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Edwin Edogbo back in training with Munster
HIGHLY-RATED LOCK Edwin Edogbo is back in training with Munster.
The 22-year-old has missed the last 17 months after rupturing his Achilles.
Munster have said the player, who came up through Cobh Pirates and UCC, will have his availability for selection against Benetton at Musgrave Park on Friday “determined as the week progresses”.
Diarmuid Barron (shoulder injury) and Oli Jager (head injury) are not available for the sold out URC clash.
Tom Ahern, Stephen Archer, John Hodnett, Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony and Josh Wycherley returned to action against Ulster and came through the game with no issues, according to the province.
Liam Coombes also made a successful return to action in last week’s Munster ‘A’ clash against Connacht Eagles.
On the injury list are: Jeremy Loughman (hamstring), Ethan Coughlan (hamstring), Billy Burns (shoulder), Shane Daly (hamstring), Roman Salanoa (knee).
