All Black Beauden Barrett looking to 'mentally refresh' in Japan

ALL BLACKS PLAYMAKER Beauden Barrett plans to “mentally refresh” during his season-long sabbatical in Japan before returning to play for New Zealand next year.

The 32-year-old is preparing to start the new Japan Rugby League One season this weekend after signing for Toyota Verblitz along with international team-mate Aaron Smith.

Barrett committed to a new World Cup cycle with the All Blacks on Monday by signing with New Zealand Rugby until the end of 2027.

He previously played in Japan with Tokyo Sungoliath in 2021 and he believes another season there will make him a better player.

“There’s still a strong desire to play for the All Blacks — I’ve made that pretty clear so that’s why I’m super grateful to be here and to mentally refresh,” he said.

The two-time world player of the year has won 123 caps for the All Blacks and has played at three World Cups, winning the trophy in 2015.

He and Smith both played in New Zealand’s narrow loss to South Africa in this year’s final in Paris.

The pair will line up alongside South Africa loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit and Japan captain Kazuki Himeno at Verblitz, who finished last season sixth in the 12-team league.

Barrett and Smith are among seven All Blacks who started the World Cup final who have moved to Japan, including captain Sam Cane, Richie Mo’unga and world player of the year Ardie Savea.

In fact almost half the players who started the World Cup final, including six Springboks, will be in action when Japan’s club rugby season kicks off this weekend.

Overseas players are attracted by Japan’s shorter club season and the chance to explore the culture.

But money is also a significant factor, with Mo’unga saying that players “come over here to make some good coin”.

There are new arrivals from Europe, too, including Welsh pair Liam Williams and Gareth Anscombe.

Full-back Williams has joined Kubota while fly half Anscombe has signed for Sungoliath.

Wales players threatened strike action over contract issues at home earlier this year, while financial troubles continue to engulf the professional game.

Former Wales international Jake Ball, currently playing in Japan’s second division, believes greater financial stability could persuade more players to move east.

“The level of rugby in Division 1, certainly with the top six teams, is a good level of rugby,” said the 32-year-old.

The Japan Rugby League One regular season runs until May, with the playoff semis and final later that month.

Meanwhile, Rising Wallabies star Mark Nawaqanitawase announced Thursday he will jump codes and join rugby league powerhouse Sydney Roosters, with beleaguered Rugby Australia voicing disappointment.

NSW Waratah Nawaqanitawase, 23, played 11 Tests and was a standout performer for Australia in their disastrous World Cup campaign under Eddie Jones in France this year.

Nawaqanitawase’s departure is another blow for a Wallabies side without a coach after Jones resigned in October following Australia’s failure to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

It led to Hamish McLennan quitting as Rugby Australia chairman after six of the nation’s eight state unions said they had lost trust in his leadership.

– © AFP 2023