Beauden Barrett commits to another All Blacks World Cup cycle

ALL BLACKS HEAD coach Scott Robertson hailed the “class” of Beauden Barrett after the playmaker committed to another World Cup cycle by signing with New Zealand Rugby until the end of 2027.

The 32-year-old is currently playing for Tokyo Verblitz in Japan but will return to New Zealand next year and be available for All Blacks selection.

The two-time World Player of the Year, who has won 123 caps for his country, will return to the Auckland-based Blues in Super Rugby in 2025, a New Zealand Rugby statement said.

“Beauden brings an enormous amount of class to the table,” Robertson said.

He is the second most-capped All Black back in history for a reason and to have his knowledge and experience in our game is a reflection of his loyalty.”

Barrett, a key member of the All Blacks team beaten 12-11 by South Africa in the final of the World Cup in October, said: “It’s a huge privilege to put on the black jersey and one I will never take for granted.”

Barrett, whose brothers Scott and Jordie also play for New Zealand, made his debut for the All Blacks in 2012.

He has scored 734 points and 43 tries, and won the World Cup in 2015.

The 2027 World Cup is in Australia.

Meanwhile, All Black veteran Dane Coles said he felt “young and energised” after coming out of retirement to answer an emergency call from Japanese champions Kubota Spears.

The 36-year-old hooker had been due to hang up his boots after the World Cup, but said he intended to “have fun” when the new Japan Rugby League One campaign kicks off on Saturday.

“I’m glad I’ve taken it, it’s only an extra six months,” he said, after being introduced to reporters alongside another new Kubota signing, Welsh full-back Liam Williams.

“I’m going to give everything I’ve got and have a bit of fun with it.”

Kubota lost their South African hooker Malcolm Marx for the season with a knee injury suffered at the World Cup.

They then turned to Coles, who had originally announced in February that he would retire after the tournament in France.

“I’ve only been here a week and I feel like, maybe not a 21-year-old, but I feel young and energised by the group,” said Coles, who won 90 Test caps for the All Blacks.

It’s completely different to New Zealand but it’s a lot of energy, a lot of laughter and a lot of hard work, which is something I’ve really enjoyed so far.”

Kubota head coach Frans Ludeke, who has been linked with the still-vacant Japan national team job, said signing Coles was “a big blessing” for his team.

“Dane changed the image of hookers,” he said of the dynamic front-row forward who scored 23 tries for New Zealand.

“Normally, hookers were big at the scrums and set-pieces but the way he plays is like a loose forward.

“He’s got an amazing skill set.”

– © AFP 2023