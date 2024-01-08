Advertisement
Franz Beckenbauer. Alamy Stock Photo
RIP

Franz Beckenbauer has died, aged 78

The German won a World Cup as a player and manager.
Updated 8 minutes ago

FRANZ BECKENBAUER HAS died at the age of 78.

Beckenbauer, one of only three men to win the World Cup as player and as a coach, passed away on Sunday at the age of 78, the German football federation confirmed today.

file-in-this-july-7-1974-file-photo-west-germany-captain-franz-beckenbauer-holds-up-the-world-cup-trophy-after-his-team-defeated-the-netherlands-by-2-1-in-the-world-cup-soccer-final-at-munichs Franz Beckenbauer lifts the World Cup in 1974 as captain of West Germany. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Nicknamed ‘Der Kaiser’ (The Emperor) for his commanding style on the field, Beckenbauer was widely recognised as one of the best players in the game’s history.

He won the World Cup as a player in 1974 and again as manager in 1990. A dominant midfielder or attacking sweeper, he also won the European Cup three times with Bayern Munich.

A statement from his family to German news agency DPA read: “It is with deep sadness that we announce that my husband and our father, Franz Beckenbauer, passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday, Sunday, surrounded by his family.

“We ask that you allow us to grieve in silence and refrain from asking any questions.”

More to follow . . .

AFP
