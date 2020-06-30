This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 30 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Becker calls Kyrgios a 'rat' for criticising Covid-partying Zverev

The German doesn’t feel sportspeople should ‘tell off’ one another.

By AFP Tuesday 30 Jun 2020, 5:16 PM
5 minutes ago 67 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5137491

BORIS BECKER AND Nick Kyrgios engaged in a Twitter spat today after the Australian branded fellow tennis star Alexander Zverev “selfish” for partying during the coronavirus pandemic, despite promising to self-isolate. 

German legend Becker, a six-time Grand Slam winner, took umbrage with Kyrgios’ comment over viral footage of Zverev partying despite pledging to “follow self-isolating guidelines” after playing in Novak Djokovic’s coronavirus-hit Adria Tour.

Source: Tennisplaza/YouTube

Zverev took part in the exhibition event organised by Djokovic, who last week tested positive for COVID-19 along with Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki.

The 23-year-old Zverev tested negative and vowed to isolate but was purportedly filmed at a busy bar over the weekend, leading an exasperated Kyrgios to slam his behaviour on Instagram.

Becker, the head of German men’s tennis, stood up for his compatriot and fired back at Kyrgios on Tuesday.

“Don’t like no #rats! Anybody telling off fellow sportsman/woman is no friend of mine,” Becker tweeted.

“Look yourself in the mirror and think you’re better than us… @NickKyrgios.” 

Kyrgios quickly responded amid of flurry of back-and-forth tweets.

“For goodness sake Boris, I’m not competing or trying to throw anyone under the bus,” he wrote.

It’s a global pandemic and if someone is as idiotic as Alex to do what he has done, I’ll call him out for it. Simple.”

Kyrgios followed up with: “@TheBorisBecker is a bigger doughnut than I thought. Can hit a volley, obviously not the sharpest tool in the shed though.”

Becker replied: “You’re funny guy ….how is it down under? Respect all the guidelines?”

andy-murray-can-benefit-from-coronavirus-lockdown-boris-becker Source: Mike Egerton

However Kyrgios, who has never advanced past the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam, dismissed the former world number one, saying: “Haha nah bro I’m good, don’t act like you’re my friend now because you got sat down.”

Becker, a former coach to 17-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic, was unimpressed.

“I really would like to see @NickKyrgios fulfill his potential and win a grand slam! He would be an incredible role model for the youth of the world addressing the issues of equality/race/heritage! Man up buddy and deliver!” wrote Becker.

Kyrgios criticised Becker for defending Zverev, who he says should apologise for breaking his promise.

“Why are you now talking about tennis? It has nothing to do with tennis?” said the Australian.

“How about the dude who you are defending mans up and gives us some sort of explanation? Not another average management apology.”

Both world number seven Zverev and Kyrgios, ranked 40th, are due to play at an event in Berlin from July 13-19.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie