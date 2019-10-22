Episode 8 of the Behind The Lines podcast - featuring Michael Moynihan - is out now

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By The42 Team Tuesday 22 Oct 2019, 10:51 AM
Gay Talese, pictured earlier this year.
THE LATEST EPISODE of Behind The Lines, our sportswriting podcast,is available now. 

The show is exclusive to The42 members, and to sign up for €5 a month – or €42 a year – just follow this link

This week’s guest is author and Irish Examiner columnist Michael Moynihan. Michael is one of the most literate and innovative columnists working in Ireland, and he brought all you might expect to a terrific conversation.

Hear the unique way in which Michael got his break in journalism; his former life listening to people argue about “the width of a drain in Mayo” as a Dáil stenographer; what makes a great column; his revealing conversation with sportswriting heavyweight Gay Talese; and his views on the wider industry in the context of Sports Illustrated being gutted to be turned into a risible clickfarm. 


Get in touch with the show by emailing gavincooney@the42.ie, or tweet @gcooney93.

