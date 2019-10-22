Episode 8 of the Behind The Lines podcast - featuring Michael Moynihan - is out now

THE LATEST EPISODE of Behind The Lines, our sportswriting podcast,is available now.

This week’s guest is author and Irish Examiner columnist Michael Moynihan. Michael is one of the most literate and innovative columnists working in Ireland, and he brought all you might expect to a terrific conversation.

Hear the unique way in which Michael got his break in journalism; his former life listening to people argue about “the width of a drain in Mayo” as a Dáil stenographer; what makes a great column; his revealing conversation with sportswriting heavyweight Gay Talese; and his views on the wider industry in the context of Sports Illustrated being gutted to be turned into a risible clickfarm.

