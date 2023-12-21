Behind the Lines - the best of 2023

BEHIND THE LINES is a long-running podcast exclusively available for subscribers to The 42.

The podcast is hosted by Gavin Cooney, and each episode features a lengthy interview with a sports writer in which they chat about the best stories from their career, the most interesting figures they have met, and their favourite pieces of sports writing.

Advertisement

We just completed a series run of the show, with another series in the works for early 2024. We have a back catalogue of 109 episodes now, and all are available in full if you sign up for The 42.

You can sign up now at The42.ie/subscribe.

If you still need a little more convincing as to whether this is a podcast for you – we have cut together this highlights package from our recent series run.

It features contributions from Paul Rouse, Vincent Hogan, Denis Walsh, Adam Crafton and Declan Bogue.

You can listen for free below:

The 42 Podcasts / SoundCloud