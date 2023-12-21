Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Podcast

Behind the Lines - the best of 2023

Gavin Cooney presents his highlights from the recent series of the long-running podcast, including interviews with Vincent Hogan and Denis Walsh.
0
168
1 hour ago

BEHIND THE LINES is a long-running podcast exclusively available for subscribers to The 42. 

The podcast is hosted by Gavin Cooney, and each episode features a lengthy interview with a sports writer in which they chat about the best stories from their career, the most interesting figures they have met, and their favourite pieces of sports writing.  

We just completed a series run of the show, with another series in the works for early 2024. We have a back catalogue of 109 episodes now, and all are available in full if you sign up for The 42

You can sign up now at The42.ie/subscribe. 

If you still need a little more convincing as to whether this is a podcast for you – we have cut together this highlights package from our recent series run. 

It features contributions from Paul Rouse, Vincent Hogan, Denis Walsh, Adam Crafton and Declan Bogue. 

You can listen for free below:


The 42 Podcasts / SoundCloud

 

Author
Gavin Cooney
gavincooney@the42.ie
@gcooney93
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     