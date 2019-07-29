Introducing Behind The Lines - a brand new podcast about sportswriting for The42 members

INCLUDED IN YOUR membership pack with The42 is access to one of our brand-new podcasts, Behind The Lines.

It’s a podcast about sportswriting, and each episode will feature a lengthy chat with one of the best sportswriters working in the English language.

Along with hearing a few stories from their career, we’ve also asked them to bring along and discuss some of their favourite pieces of sportswriting.

(For legal purposes – the idea isn’t solely ripped from Desert Island Discs. Honestly.)

Members will get access to a brand new episode every second Tuesday, but given its Launch Week, there are two full shows landing this week.

The first is already out – our inaugural episode with Malachy Clerkin of the Irish Times.

It’s a must-listen for anyone interested in writing or journalism, as Malachy gives a kind of masterclass on bringing together a great feature, crafting the perfect intro, and getting to grips with the “insane discipline” of live, on-the-whistle reporting.

If you’re not into those technical details, don’t worry – the podcast is a terrific way of remembering a couple of great moments in Irish sport.

Plus, it’s worth listening to solely to hear what Daniel Timofte named his bar in Romania.

There will be another new episode tomorrow, but in the meantime, to get in touch and shape the show however you want – email behindthelines@the42.ie.