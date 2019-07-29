This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Introducing Behind The Lines - a brand new podcast about sportswriting for The42 members

Our first guest is the brilliant Malachy Clerkin of The Irish Times.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 29 Jul 2019, 5:44 PM
1 hour ago 596 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4744625

INCLUDED IN YOUR membership pack with The42 is access to one of our brand-new podcasts, Behind The Lines

It’s a podcast about sportswriting, and each episode will feature a lengthy chat with one of the best sportswriters working in the English language.

Along with hearing a few stories from their career, we’ve also asked them to bring along and discuss some of their favourite pieces of sportswriting.

(For legal purposes – the idea isn’t solely ripped from Desert Island Discs. Honestly.)

Members will get access to a brand new episode every second Tuesday, but given its Launch Week, there are two full shows landing this week. 

To become a member for €5 per month – or just €42 for a full year – just follow this link. 

Once you’ve signed up, we will email you with all of the details you need to start listening. 

The first is already out – our inaugural episode with Malachy Clerkin of the Irish Times. 

It’s a must-listen for anyone interested in writing or journalism, as Malachy gives a kind of masterclass on bringing together a great feature, crafting the perfect intro, and getting to grips with the “insane discipline” of live, on-the-whistle reporting.

If you’re not into those technical details, don’t worry – the podcast is a terrific way of remembering a couple of great moments in Irish sport.

Plus, it’s worth listening to solely to hear what Daniel Timofte named his bar in Romania. 


Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

There will be another new episode tomorrow, but in the meantime, to get in touch and shape the show however you want – email behindthelines@the42.ie. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

