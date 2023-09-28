Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Crafton interviewed Jordan Henderson after his move to Al Ettifaq.
Breaking the big stories in football: Behind the Lines with Adam Crafton
The Athletic journalist talks about reporting on Mason Greenwood and interviewing Jordan Henderson after his Saudi move.
19 minutes ago

ADAM CRAFTON IS this week’s guest on the Behind the Lines podcast. 

The 42′s podcast, where host Gavin Cooney interviews sportswriters about their career and their favourite writing, has a 100-plus episode back catalogue featuring some of the biggest names in sports journalism. To gain instant access, click here.

Crafton is a football reporter with The Athletic, and you’ll recognise his byline on some of the biggest stories in the sport across the last few years. In a wide-ranging chat, he talks about how and why he got into journalism, and how one of his earliest jobs involved rocking up to watch a Chelsea game with their then-striking striker, Diego Costa.


The 42 Podcasts / SoundCloud

We discuss what drew him to the sports news beat, along with some of the biggest stories he has reported. Crafton reflects on a heady, strange experience at the World Cup in Qatar, and also takes us inside his recent sit-down interview with Jordan Henderson, in which Henderson tried but struggled to justify his move to Saudi Arabia. 

He also takes us inside the Mason Greenwood story, in which his reporting proved influential, if not decisive. Why did Manchester United want to bring Greenwood back? What ultimately prompted their u-turn? And without Adam’s reporting, would Greenwood be playing for United this weekend?

Listen to the full interview with Adam Crafton by subscribing to The42 here.

