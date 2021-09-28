Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 28 September 2021
Behind The Lines: Episode 87, Dave Zirin

Gavin Cooney is joined by the American sportswriter to discuss his new book, The Kaepernick Effect, on The42′s sportswriting podcast.

By The42 Team Tuesday 28 Sep 2021, 5:14 PM
1 hour ago 87 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5560272

HERE’S A FREE clip from the latest episode of Behind The Lines as Dave Zirin joins host Gavin Cooney to discuss his new book — The Kaepernick Effect.

Dave also contextualises Kaepernick in the lineage of the great American activist athletes that went before him.

We talk about how Kaepernick has been shunned by the NFL, what he is doing now, and how comfortable Kaepernick is with his commodification by corporate America (Ben and Jerry’s have released a Colin Kapernick ice-cream).


Source: Highlights from The42 Membership/SoundCloud

