Episode 11 of the Behind The Lines podcast - featuring Ewan MacKenna - is out now

MacKenna has released a new book on the Conor McGregor phenomenon.

This week’s guest is author and freelance journalist Ewan MacKenna.

Ewan is a former Sports Journalist of the Year and is now based in Portugal, having left Brazil following a crazy experience which he regales us with on the show.

We cover plenty of other things on the show, including how Roy Jones Jnr pulled a gun on him in an interview gone awry, the malign effects of sportswashing and social media, and his own infamous use of Twitter and criticism of the Irish rugby team.

Oh, and there’s also a fairly wild tale in there of Jimmy White drinking with his dead brother.

