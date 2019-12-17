This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Episode 11 of the Behind The Lines podcast - featuring Ewan MacKenna - is out now

Host Gavin Cooney is joined by the author and journalist to talk sportswashing, social media, his criticism of the Irish rugby team and more.

By The42 Team Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 4:21 PM
21 minutes ago 345 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4937517
MacKenna has released a new book on the Conor McGregor phenomenon.
THE LATEST EPISODE of Behind The Lines, our sportswriting podcast exclusive to The42 members, is out now.

If you’re unfamiliar – each episode features a lengthy interview with one of the best sports writers working in the English language. Each guest brings along a few of their favourite pieces as a way to discuss sport, writing and, you guessed it, sportswriting.

This week’s guest is author and freelance journalist Ewan MacKenna.

Ewan is a former Sports Journalist of the Year and is now based in Portugal, having left Brazil following a crazy experience which he regales us with on the show.

We cover plenty of other things on the show, including how Roy Jones Jnr pulled a gun on him in an interview gone awry, the malign effects of sportswashing and social media, and his own infamous use of Twitter and criticism of the Irish rugby team.

Oh, and there’s also a fairly wild tale in there of Jimmy White drinking with his dead brother.

Enjoy it, and if you want to get in touch with the show, email behindthelines@the42.ie.


Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

The42 Team

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

