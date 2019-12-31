Chasing Lance, and writing the definitive Liverpool v Barcelona report: the best bits from Behind The Lines

Liverpool v Barcelona: epic Anfield night was captured by Jonathan Liew for The Telegraph. Source: Martin Rickett

EARLIER THIS YEAR, we launched Behind The Lines, a brand-new podcast to talk about great sports stories and the people who report them.

Along the way, host Gavin Cooney has spoken to some of the best journalists from Ireland and around the world about the highs and lows of their careers and, more importantly, the pieces that they wish they had written themselves.

From Alan English’s pursuit of Lance Armstrong, to the thoughts of Jonathan Liew after pressing ‘send’ on what would come to be regarded as the definitive match report from Liverpool’s Champions League epic against Barcelona, there were no shortage of stories.

The Behind The Lines podcast is exclusively available as one of the many benefits of The42 Membership but, as we say goodbye to 2019 and welcome in the new year, we’ve put together some of our best bits in a 30-minute compilation for you to enjoy.

If you’d like to support our journalism by signing up to The42 Membership for just €5 a month, or €42 a year, find out more at members.the42.ie.

Enjoy!

Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!