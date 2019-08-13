This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Episode 3 of the Behind The Lines podcast - featuring Michael Foley - is out now

The Sunday Times’ award-winning journalist and author joins us on this week’s pod.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 13 Aug 2019, 9:30 AM
By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 13 Aug 2019, 9:30 AM
https://the42.ie/4762370

Daly All-Ireland winning captain Anthony Daly and his Clare team-mates of the 1990s feature prominently in this week's episode.

EPISODE THREE OF Behind the Lines, our sportswriting podcast available exclusively to The42 Members, is available now.

In case you’re unaware of the thrust of the show – each episode features a long interview with one of the best writer sports writers working in the English language. Each guest brings along a few of their favourite pieces as a way to discuss sport, writing and sportswriting.

To get access to our back catalogue along with this week’s episode, become a member of The42 for €5 per month – or just €42 for a full year – by following this link.

This week’s guest is arguably the most famous Mick Foley on Twitter – The Sunday Times’ award-winning journalist and author Michael Foley.

Along with covering the writing from some of the biggest sporting and cultural events on both sides of the Atlantic, Mick tells us of how he managed to delete most of Aertel on his first day of work at RTÉ and of poetry written by Kieran McGeeney’s father.

Listen to a teaser below.


Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

We hope you enjoy it, and you can get in touch with the show by emailing behindthelines@the42.ie.

