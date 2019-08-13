Episode 3 of the Behind The Lines podcast - featuring Michael Foley - is out now

All-Ireland winning captain Anthony Daly and his Clare team-mates of the 1990s feature prominently in this week's episode.

In case you’re unaware of the thrust of the show – each episode features a long interview with one of the best writer sports writers working in the English language. Each guest brings along a few of their favourite pieces as a way to discuss sport, writing and sportswriting.

This week’s guest is arguably the most famous Mick Foley on Twitter – The Sunday Times’ award-winning journalist and author Michael Foley.

Along with covering the writing from some of the biggest sporting and cultural events on both sides of the Atlantic, Mick tells us of how he managed to delete most of Aertel on his first day of work at RTÉ and of poetry written by Kieran McGeeney’s father.

