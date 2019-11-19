This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Episode 10 of the Behind The Lines podcast - featuring David Goldblatt - is out now

The renowned author and journalist joins Gavin Cooney for an in-depth chat.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 7:00 AM
By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 7:00 AM
https://the42.ie/4896183

WE’VE REACHED THE tenth episode of our sportswriting podcast, Behind the Lines.  

If you are unaware of what we do: each edition features a lengthy interview with one of the best sportswriters in the English language, and ask them to bring along some of their favourite pieces of sportswriting to discuss. 

To get access to our back catalogue along with this week’s episode, become a member of The42 for €5 per month – or just €42 for a full year – by following this link

This week’s guest is David Goldblatt, renowned author, academic and broadcaster whose work includes The Ball is Round, which is widely regarded as among the most authoritative books on football and its intersection with history, politics and society.  

This year he has published a follow-up called The Age of Football, and he speaks to us about what it is like to write a book of such heft and research. (Its endnotes occupy more pages than most of the books I’ve ever read.)  

We also talk of his fascinating encounters with some of football’s terrible men, which encompass an hours-long meeting with Victor Orban, and delivering a talk about Fifa during which Sepp Blatter literally fell asleep when talk turned to the organisation’s corruption.  


Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

There’s plenty more in here, and David has a particularly interesting take on the “sport is a metaphor for life” shtick that’s favoured by sportswriters.  

Enjoy the show, and if you have any feedback for us: email behindthelines@the42.ie or tweet @gcooney93. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

