Heartbreak for Ireland's Béibhinn Parsons as she confirms second leg break in four months

IRELAND’S BÉIBHINN PARSONS has said she is heartbroken after confirming she has suffered a second broken leg this year.

While the 23-year-old is almost certain to miss the Women’s Six Nations, which begins in late March, the start of the World Cup in August could be a realistic target.

Parsons’ first leg break was in the Olympic quarter-final defeat to Australia earlier this summer. She returned for the Dubai leg of the SVNS series and travelled to Cape Town last weekend for the next set of fixtures.

Parsons was forced off against France with the latest setback and the winger took to social media to confirm the news.

“Breaking my leg for the second time so soon after returning has been heartbreaking,” Parsons said in a post on Instagram.

“Knowing exactly what’s ahead of me is both a blessing and a curse but one thing I’ve learned from before is that surrounding yourself with good people is the best way through so that’s what I’ll do.”