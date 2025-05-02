Harry Maguire channels Ryan Giggs and David Beckham in another act of improbability

JUST BEFORE THE 30th minute of this quite senseless Europa League semi-final first leg between Athletic Club and Manchester United, some of the primary notes made were as follows;

7 minutes – Manuel Ugarte caught in possession with back to goal, Bilbao counter through Alejandro Berenguer who forces good save from Andre Onana. United vulnerable on the break and midfield looks easy to expose.

17 minutes – Victor Lindlof caught in possession and Bilbao break. Casemiro sweeps up danger but United look ragged. They’re falling into pressing traps set and unable to play out. Mistakes seem inevitable

19 minutes – Bilbao dangerous again with United cut open down their left side due to Patrick Dorgu out of position. Berenguer should score with shot cleared off line by Lindelof after defender also cleared at back post.

25 minutes - Manuel Ugarte is struggling in middle of pitch, he’s unable to receive ball on half turn and allow United a route out to alleviate pressure. He doesn’t look composed or capable enough with his back to goal. Bilbao appear to have identified him as he is swarmed upon when isolated.

Fast forward to the 45th minute and Manuel Ugarte produced a sublime flick with the outside of his right foot while facing away from goal on the edge of Bilbao’s box. It carved open their defence and allowed Bruno Fernandes race onto it to put United 3-0 up.

Yet another example of two contrasting points being perfectly valid at the same time. It sums up this United team, one that are currently 14th in the Premier League but could yet qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League, a competition they only reached by beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final after finishing eighth in the league last season.

Ugarte doesn’t look good enough at the stuff he should be doing in the position of the pitch where he should be; in front of the defence acting as a link to either the flanks or to the forwards.

Manuel Ugarte loses the ball under pressure. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

And yet there the defensive midfielder was 20 yards from the opponent’s goal doing something Fernandes would be proud of.

That sense of an equilibrium being turned upside down was evident too when Harry Maguire delivered a masterclass on the right wing. He chopped his marker Mikel Jauregizar once, gave him a breather and then cut back inside to leave him trailing again.

Advertisement

His whipped cross was met by – yes, you guessed it – Ugarte whose glancing header was finished off by Casemiro at the back post.

Maguire to Ugarte to Casemiro – a trinity that may never been cast in bronze outside Old Trafford and sometimes move as though they’re ploughing through cement.

This was worth its weight in gold.

After the chaotic quarter final win over Lyon, scoring three times in the last six minutes of extra-time to win 5-4, United boss Ruben Amorim said he had watched some of the club’s 1999 Treble season for inspiration.

Well, here was Maguire channelling his inner Ryan Giggs’ bobbing and weaving before delivering a cross David Beckham would have been proud of. He was even as strong at the heart of defence as Jaap Stam so often was.

Such nights have been few and far between for Maguire and United.

Their second goal was Fernandes’ first, converting a penalty a full six minutes after Rasmus Hojlund had been dragged back in the six-yard box by Dani Vivian.

The referee was sent to the screen by VAR, a spot kick was awarded and a red card given to the defender for making no attempt to play the ball and denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

It was the start of a collective breakdown on and off the pitch.

Fans jeered and booed and appealed for everything possible to try and salvage something from the second half.

Athletic Club players were bewildered and, ultimately, beaten. They’re down and almost out, carrying a three-goal deficit to Old Trafford next week.

United picked up three bookings in the second half – Mason Mount, Alejandro Garnacho and Leny Yoro – yet it felt like the home side were the ones losing the run of themselves.

For all the talk of the emotion and passion, this felt more like a gruesome visualisation of collective head loss from a proud club.

Casemiro (front) celebrates his goal with Bruno Fernandes. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

They were waving their white hankies in disgust at the referee after a VAR check for a potential red for Maguire was quickly and correctly dismissed.

United fluffed chances to make it four or five with the home side down to 10 men, but there can be no sense of regret lingering in the second leg.

No one will truly feel the tie is won because of sense of improbability that has been the bedrock of United in Europe.

Bilbao had only conceded 12 goals at home all season and then this happens.

United remain the only unbeaten side in the three European competitions yet only that historic comeback last month kept that record in tact – courtesy of Maguire who turned striker to head home the winner.

United have become the living, breathing embodiment of every cliché about not looking too far ahead and only focusing on the next game.

It should be a procession in the second leg but would anyone confidently predict it?

Spurs, Liverpool and Bournemouth have all won 3-0 at Old Trafford this season while Newcastle came out on top 4-1 at St James’ Park.

Chaos is always around the corner.