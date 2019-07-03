Senior-capped Beibhinn Parsons leads Ireland U18 7s at World Games

SENIOR SEVENS AND 15-a-side international Beibhinn Parsons will join Ireland’s U18 Sevens squad for this weekend’s trip to the Paris World Games.
Parsons became the youngest ever Ireland 15-a-side international last November when she appeared off the bench against the USA aged just 16.
The Connacht woman has since played a part in the Six Nations and picked up World Series experience in the short form of the game.
The Marcoussis hit-out against Canadian and French representative sides in a multi-sport junior tournament forms part of the Women’s 7s development pathway. On Saturday, Ireland will face Canada’s NRU Thunder and Celtic Barbarians (kick-off, 11am and 2.20pm Irish time respectively).
They will close day one against ASS Sarcelles (4.40pm) before taking on Brest (11.20am) and Massy (3pm) on Sunday, with play-offs to follow later in the evening.
Ireland U18 (Paris World Games)
Mya Alcorn (Letterkenny/Ulster)
Grace Browne-Moran (Westport/Connacht)
Kate Farrell (Gorey/Leinster)
Méabh McElligott (Listowel/Munster)
Caoimhe O’Callaghan (Dundalk/Leinster)
Katie-Anne O’Neill (Naas/Leinster)
Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinsloe/Connacht)
Leah Reilly (Navan/Leinster)
Ava Ryder (Westport/Connacht)
Lucy Turkington (Dungannon/Ulster)
Aoife Wafer (Enniscorthy/Leinster)
Katie Whelan (Enniscorthy/Leinster)
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS