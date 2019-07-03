This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 3 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Senior-capped Beibhinn Parsons leads Ireland U18 7s at World Games

This year marks the fifth edition of the multi-sport event in Paris.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 3:34 PM
58 minutes ago 601 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4708673
Parsons gets over for a try in the Six Nations clash with Wales.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Parsons gets over for a try in the Six Nations clash with Wales.
Parsons gets over for a try in the Six Nations clash with Wales.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

SENIOR SEVENS AND 15-a-side international Beibhinn Parsons will join Ireland’s U18 Sevens squad for this weekend’s trip to the Paris World Games.

Parsons became the youngest ever Ireland 15-a-side international last November when she appeared off the bench against the USA aged just 16.

The Connacht woman has since played a part in the Six Nations and picked up World Series experience in the short form of the game.

The Marcoussis hit-out against Canadian and French representative sides in a multi-sport junior tournament forms part of the Women’s 7s development pathway. On Saturday, Ireland will face Canada’s NRU Thunder and Celtic Barbarians (kick-off, 11am and 2.20pm Irish time respectively).

They will close day one against ASS Sarcelles (4.40pm) before taking on Brest (11.20am) and Massy (3pm) on Sunday, with play-offs to follow later in the evening.

Ireland U18 (Paris World Games)

Mya Alcorn (Letterkenny/Ulster)
Grace Browne-Moran (Westport/Connacht)
Kate Farrell (Gorey/Leinster)
Méabh McElligott (Listowel/Munster)
Caoimhe O’Callaghan (Dundalk/Leinster)
Katie-Anne O’Neill (Naas/Leinster)
Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinsloe/Connacht)
Leah Reilly (Navan/Leinster)
Ava Ryder (Westport/Connacht)
Lucy Turkington (Dungannon/Ulster)
Aoife Wafer (Enniscorthy/Leinster)
Katie Whelan (Enniscorthy/Leinster)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie