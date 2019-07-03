Senior-capped Beibhinn Parsons leads Ireland U18 7s at World Games

Parsons gets over for a try in the Six Nations clash with Wales.

SENIOR SEVENS AND 15-a-side international Beibhinn Parsons will join Ireland’s U18 Sevens squad for this weekend’s trip to the Paris World Games.

Parsons became the youngest ever Ireland 15-a-side international last November when she appeared off the bench against the USA aged just 16.

The Connacht woman has since played a part in the Six Nations and picked up World Series experience in the short form of the game.

The Marcoussis hit-out against Canadian and French representative sides in a multi-sport junior tournament forms part of the Women’s 7s development pathway. On Saturday, Ireland will face Canada’s NRU Thunder and Celtic Barbarians (kick-off, 11am and 2.20pm Irish time respectively).

They will close day one against ASS Sarcelles (4.40pm) before taking on Brest (11.20am) and Massy (3pm) on Sunday, with play-offs to follow later in the evening.

Ireland U18 (Paris World Games)

Mya Alcorn (Letterkenny/Ulster)

Grace Browne-Moran (Westport/Connacht)

Kate Farrell (Gorey/Leinster)

Méabh McElligott (Listowel/Munster)

Caoimhe O’Callaghan (Dundalk/Leinster)

Katie-Anne O’Neill (Naas/Leinster)

Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinsloe/Connacht)

Leah Reilly (Navan/Leinster)

Ava Ryder (Westport/Connacht)

Lucy Turkington (Dungannon/Ulster)

Aoife Wafer (Enniscorthy/Leinster)

Katie Whelan (Enniscorthy/Leinster)

