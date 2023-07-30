Verstappen reels off eighth-straight win in Belgian Grand Prix

MAX VERSTAPPEN REELED off his eighth successive win of the season at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday with his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in second.

Verstappen also won Saturday’s sprint race at Spa-Francorchamps to maintain his relentless charge to a third Formula One world title.

“I knew we had a great car, it was just about surviving turn one,” said Verstappen, who started in sixth on the grid despite topping qualifying after a penalty for a new gearbox.

Pole-sitter Charles Leclerc took third with Lewis Hamilton in fourth.

Verstappen’s latest demonstration of dominance extended Red Bull’s record this year to 15 wins from 15 races — 12 grands prix and the three sprints.

He can draw level with Sebastian Vettel’s 2013 record of nine straight Formula One wins in front of his home fans at the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August.

