Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Max Verstappen.
# no spa break
Verstappen reels off eighth-straight win in Belgian Grand Prix
He can draw level with Sebastian Vettel’s 2013 record of nine straight wins in front of his home fans at the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August.
765
0
1 hour ago

MAX VERSTAPPEN REELED off his eighth successive win of the season at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday with his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in second.

Verstappen also won Saturday’s sprint race at Spa-Francorchamps to maintain his relentless charge to a third Formula One world title.

“I knew we had a great car, it was just about surviving turn one,” said Verstappen, who started in sixth on the grid despite topping qualifying after a penalty for a new gearbox.

Pole-sitter Charles Leclerc took third with Lewis Hamilton in fourth.

Verstappen’s latest demonstration of dominance extended Red Bull’s record this year to 15 wins from 15 races — 12 grands prix and the three sprints.

He can draw level with Sebastian Vettel’s 2013 record of nine straight Formula One wins in front of his home fans at the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August. 

– © AFP 2023

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     